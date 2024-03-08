Cambridge man facing trafficking charges after $41,000 in drugs seized: police

A Cambridge man is facing several drug trafficking charges.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant on Tuesday after a Waterloo Regional Police Service drug trafficking investigation in Kitchener.

During the search, officers said they seized approximately $41,000 worth of drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and psilocybin.

Police charged 67-year-old Major Takhar with various possession for the purpose of trafficking charges.