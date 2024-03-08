KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Cambridge man facing trafficking charges after $41,000 in drugs seized: police

    Various drugs are pictured after an Ontario Provincial Police and Waterloo Regional Police Service investigation into drug trafficking in Kitchener on March 5, 2024. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police) Various drugs are pictured after an Ontario Provincial Police and Waterloo Regional Police Service investigation into drug trafficking in Kitchener on March 5, 2024. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)
    Share

    A Cambridge man is facing several drug trafficking charges.

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant on Tuesday after a Waterloo Regional Police Service drug trafficking investigation in Kitchener.

    During the search, officers said they seized approximately $41,000 worth of drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and psilocybin.

    Police charged 67-year-old Major Takhar with various possession for the purpose of trafficking charges.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News