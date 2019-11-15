Featured
Cambridge man facing child pornography charges
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 1:00PM EST
KITCHENER – A Cambridge man has been arrested and charged after allegedly being found collecting and sharing child pornography online.
Police say they began investigating the person in July.
On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the city.
Police say they arrested the accused, 27, in connection to that investigation.
He has not been named and police have not released any court dates for him.