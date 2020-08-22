WATERLOO -- A man from Cambridge has been arrested and faces child pornography charges following an investigation that involved American law enforcement.

Waterloo regional police began investigating the case when they received a tip from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre about a person uploading child pornography to a social media account in July.

A search warrant regarding the investigation was executed on Wednesday for digital devices at a Cambridge residence, according to officials.

Police reportedly found child pornography on the devices and evidence of the accused luring two youths from the United States.

On Friday, a 22-year-old Cambridge man was charged with two counts of luring a child and two counts of child pornography possession.

Waterloo regional police say they are continuing to work with law enforcement in the U.S. to ensure the safety of those involved.