    • Cambridge man facing charges after driving more than twice the speed limit: police

    A blue truck is pictured at the side of the road after police say the driver was caught travelling at 146 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in Guelph on March 7, 2024 (Courtesy: Guelph Police Service) A blue truck is pictured at the side of the road after police say the driver was caught travelling at 146 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in Guelph on March 7, 2024 (Courtesy: Guelph Police Service)
    A 27-year-old Cambridge man is facing charges after Guelph police say they caught him driving more than twice the speed limit.

    In a social media post on X, police say the driver was travelling at 146 km/h in a 60km/h zone near Speedvale Avenue and Elmira Road Thursday night.

    He has been charged with speeding and stunt driving.

    His licence has been suspended for 30 days and his truck has been impounded for 14 days.

