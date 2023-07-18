Cambridge man facing additional charges after Pride symbols damaged
Waterloo regional police say a 59-year-old Cambridge man is facing additional charges in connection to Pride flags that were allegedly damaged and stolen in Galt.
On Tuesday, police said the man attended businesses in the downtown core, removed Pride signs from windows and damaged a Pride banner while attempting to tear it down.
He was arrested on June 9 and charged with six counts of mischief under $5,000 and uttering threats to cause death.
He is facing an additional five charges after he was arrested on Monday while wanted on a warrant.
The new charges include three counts of theft, attempt theft and mischief under $5,000.
