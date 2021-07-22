KITCHENER -- Provincial police say a Cambridge man drowned at Trout Lake Quarry on Wednesday.

In a news release, officials said they were called to the area on George Street in Innerkip around 12:45 p.m. Witnesses told police a man went into the water by the shore line and started to struggle. After hearing cries for help, civilians were able to pull the man to shore and performed life-saving measures.

Officials said the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 58-year-old Jorg Meinzer from Cambridge.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Thursday.