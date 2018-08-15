Featured
Cambridge man dies in single vehicle crash
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 10:50AM EDT
A Cambridge man was involved in a single vehicle collision in Guelph/Eramosa Township.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
He has been identified as 50-year-old Yadvir Sahota of Cambridge.
The crash happened on Aug. 12 at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Guelph Township Road 1, near Fife Road.
Wellington County OPP responded along with Guelph-Wellington Emergency Medical Services and Guelph Fire Department.
Technical Collision Investigators attended the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.