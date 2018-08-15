

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge man was involved in a single vehicle collision in Guelph/Eramosa Township.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as 50-year-old Yadvir Sahota of Cambridge.

The crash happened on Aug. 12 at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Guelph Township Road 1, near Fife Road.

Wellington County OPP responded along with Guelph-Wellington Emergency Medical Services and Guelph Fire Department.

Technical Collision Investigators attended the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.