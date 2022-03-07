Cambridge man defrauds business approximately $185K: police

Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged a Cambridge man who allegedly defrauded a company of around $185,000.

According to a news release, the investigation started in January 2022 when police received a report about a business partner suspected of defrauding a company.

A 53-year-old Cambridge man was arrested on March 3 and charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police said they also seized property obtained by crime, including tools, furniture and exercise equipment.