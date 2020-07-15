Advertisement
Cambridge man charged with possession of child pornography
Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020 9:05PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have charged a 72-year-old Cambridge man with possession of child pornography.
Police say the investigation began in May of 2020 after complaints from the National Child Exploitation Centre about someone uploading child pornography late last year.
On Wednesday, police say they executed a search warrant at a Cambridge home. A man was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.