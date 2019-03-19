Featured
Cambridge man charged with luring a child online
The man is accused of having a sexually explicit conversation with a teen.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 4:41PM EDT
A Cambridge man is facing charges in connection to a child exploitation investigation.
Between December of 2018 and January of this year, police say the man allegedly had a sexually explicit conversation with a 15-year-old girl from Niagara.
He allegedly shared some sexually explicit photos with her through social media.
The accused is 28 years old. He is facing one count each of luring a child and making sexually explicit material available to a child.
His name was not released. There was no word on when he would appear in court.