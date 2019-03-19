

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge man is facing charges in connection to a child exploitation investigation.

Between December of 2018 and January of this year, police say the man allegedly had a sexually explicit conversation with a 15-year-old girl from Niagara.

He allegedly shared some sexually explicit photos with her through social media.

The accused is 28 years old. He is facing one count each of luring a child and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

His name was not released. There was no word on when he would appear in court.