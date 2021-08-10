KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have charged a man with drug trafficking after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Monday evening.

Officers were patrolling the area of King Street East and Borden Avenue North around 7:50 p.m. when they saw a man wanted on a warrant.

The man was stopped and arrested. Police said he was carrying an ounce of suspected methamphetamine, along with a large quantity of cash.

The 53-year-old Cambridge man was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.