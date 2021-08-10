Advertisement
Cambridge man charged with drug trafficking: police
Published Tuesday, August 10, 2021 11:39AM EDT
Waterloo regional police headquarters (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have charged a man with drug trafficking after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Monday evening.
Officers were patrolling the area of King Street East and Borden Avenue North around 7:50 p.m. when they saw a man wanted on a warrant.
The man was stopped and arrested. Police said he was carrying an ounce of suspected methamphetamine, along with a large quantity of cash.
The 53-year-old Cambridge man was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.