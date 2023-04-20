Cambridge man charged with child pornography offences

A Waterloo regional police cruiser driving in Cambridge on Nov. 7, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Waterloo regional police cruiser driving in Cambridge on Nov. 7, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour

A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver