

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they have charged a Cambridge man with child pornography offences after an ongoing investigation.

Police say the alleged incidents took place in August while the accused was residing at a hotel on Hespeler Road in Cambridge.

A 49-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with Making Child Pornography, Possessing Child Pornography, two counts of Invitation to Sexual Touching and Two Counts of Voyeurism.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact police.