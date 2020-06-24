KITCHENER -- A human trafficking investigation that began in May has led to the arrest of a 23-year-old Cambridge man.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says that Peel Regional Police arrested the man on June 23 in Mississauga.

According to a news release, he's now facing 12 criminal charges. Those include sexual assault, firearms- and human trafficking-related offences.

Police did not identify him.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The WRPS Human Trafficking Unit urges the public to provide information relating to potential human trafficking.