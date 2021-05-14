Advertisement
Cambridge man charged for possessing child pornography
Published Friday, May 14, 2021 3:12PM EDT
In March, police executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Roslyn Road and seized a number of electronic devices. (File Photo)
Share:
KITCHENER -- Police have charged a Cambridge man with possession of child pornography.
In a news release, officials said the investigation began in March 2021 following complaints reported last September.
Officers performed a search warrant at a Cambridge home on Thursday and arrested a 23-year-old man. He's been charged with possession of child pornography and possession of a prohibited weapon.