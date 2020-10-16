KITCHENER -- A 22-year-old Cambridge man has been arrested and charged in connection to a road rage incident that police are calling "hate-motivated."

Officers were called to the area of Hespeler Road and Eagle Street North on Thursday morning.

According to a news release, the victim was driving on Eagle with her mother and two children when she started to change lanes. The vehicle behind her began honking.

Police said the male driver then passed her, making inappropriate gestures at her as he did so, then slammed on his brakes in front of her, forcing her to stop.

The victim pulled into a parking lot on Eagle and he followed her, police said.

The accused rolled down his window and reportedly made xenophobic remarks at the victim, then reached out and hit the woman's passenger door, causing damage to it. He then fled.

Police said they were able to identify the driver, and as a result of their investigation, he's been charged with mischief under $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing.