Cambridge man charged after pointing replica gun at resident
Published Monday, August 9, 2021 12:52PM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 9, 2021 12:54PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
CAMBRIDGE -- A man has been charged after he pointed a replica gun at a person in Cambridge.
According to Waterloo regional police, the man was seen with a gun around Main St. and Harris St. around 3:55 p.m. on Friday. It was later determined the gun was a replica.
Nearby security saw him point the replica gun at someone. He then concealed it and went inside a building.
When police arrived, the man was located inside and arrested.
The 35-year-old Cambridge man is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.
