Cambridge man celebrates 90th birthday with 90 giant candles
Published Saturday, June 5, 2021 7:41PM EDT
KITCHENER -- A man from Cambridge is celebrating his birthday in a big way.
To ring in Edward Huddleston turning 90 on Saturday, his family set up 90 candles made up of pool noodles on his front lawn.
The day was also marked with a drive-by celebration.
Multiple generations of his family came by, made a large collage of pictures from throughout his life, and sung happy birthday.
