A Cambridge man is facing a number of charges in connection to a child exploitation investigation.

Police say they first identified a person sharing child exploitation material online in February.

Then, on April 12, they executed a search warrant at a Cambridge residence.

On June 5, police say they arrested and charged a man, 49, after the analysis of the evidence they seized.

He’s been charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography available.

Police have not released his name.