Featured
Cambridge man arrested on child porn charges
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 6, 2019 11:35AM EDT
A Cambridge man is facing a number of charges in connection to a child exploitation investigation.
Police say they first identified a person sharing child exploitation material online in February.
Then, on April 12, they executed a search warrant at a Cambridge residence.
On June 5, police say they arrested and charged a man, 49, after the analysis of the evidence they seized.
He’s been charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography available.
Police have not released his name.