Featured
Cambridge man arrested in connection to sexual assaults
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 4, 2018 1:25PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested a 37-year-old Cambridge man Monday in connection two a serious of assaults.
He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference in relation to incidents that allegedly occurred in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s.
Police say the two victims were known to the accused.
No further information was available at this time.