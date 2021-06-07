KITCHENER -- Police have arrested and charged a Cambridge man following an investigation into a string of construction site thefts and commercial break-and-enters.

Officials said the man was arrested at a Cambridge home on Friday following a months-long investigation into the thefts.

Police found suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $20,000, along with weapons including a sawed-off shotgun.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited and possession of a controlled substance.