KITCHENER -- A man has been charged after police say he stole a number of cars in Cambridge and Brantford over the past few months.

An investigation revealed that between April, 2019 and January, 2020, the man was targeting public buildings and stealing keys and purses that were left unattended in common areas and locker rooms.

On Wednesday, officers arrested a 60-year-old man from Cambridge.

He's facing a number of charges, including ten counts of motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

Police are also reminding residents not to leave their valuables unattended when using public facilities.