

CTV Kitchener





A 41-year-old Cambridge man faces a number of drug-related charges after an investigation in Puslinch.

Wellington County OPP was investigating the driver of a beige sedan at a carpool lot on Lake Road on Wednesday night.

Police say that the officers could smell cannabis inside the vehicle.

While investigating, they found an amount of cannabis over 30 grams, more than the amount allowed by law.

The male was then placed under arrest, which police say he resisted by pushing away from the officer.

A search of the vehicle reportedly revealed a large but unspecified quantity of cocaine.

Kulbir Singh Bains has been charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

He also faced charges of resisting arrest and driving while under suspension.

He is scheduled to appear in Guelph court on Jan. 22.