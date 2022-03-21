Cambridge man arrested after 13-year-old sexually assaulted while waiting for bus

A 58-year-old Cambridge man has been arrested and charged in connection to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

In media release, Waterloo regional police said officers responded to the area of Cedar Street and Osborne Street in Cambridge around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say a 13-year-old girl was waiting for a bus when she was sexually assaulted.

A 58-year-old Cambridge man was arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.