Cambridge man and woman facing slew of drug, gun charges

Waterloo regional police have charged a 57-year-old Cambridge man and a 32-year-old Cambridge woman with multiple drugs, guns and stolen property offences.

Police said officers conducted two search warrants on Thursday in Cambridge, one at a residence in the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Drive and another at a property in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Main Street.

Police said three restricted guns, three magazines, a crossbow, cash, and an estimated $150,000 worth of stolen property was seized.

Also seized was drugs, including suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

The 57-year-old man has been charged with the following offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (three counts)

Unauthorized possession of firearm (three counts)

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device (three counts)

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm (three counts)

Possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order (seven counts)

Possession of a restricted firearm (two counts)

Careless storage of a firearm (three counts)

Careless use of firearm: ammunition (two counts)

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

The 32-year-old woman has been charged with: