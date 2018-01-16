Featured
Cambridge man accused of trafficking fentanyl
Fentanyl pills are shown in an undated police handout photo. (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 11:56AM EST
Police in Woodstock say they seized fentanyl and cash with a combined street value of $6,000 as part of a drug investigation.
Two men were arrested Saturday in connection with the investigation, which police say focused on fentanyl trafficking.
A 39-year-old man from Cambridge is facing charges of drug trafficking, drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with a recognizance order.
A 34-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with drug possession.