Police in Woodstock say they seized fentanyl and cash with a combined street value of $6,000 as part of a drug investigation.

Two men were arrested Saturday in connection with the investigation, which police say focused on fentanyl trafficking.

A 39-year-old man from Cambridge is facing charges of drug trafficking, drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with a recognizance order.

A 34-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with drug possession.