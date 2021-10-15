Cambridge man, 18, charged after child pornography investigation: WRPS

Cambridge -

An 18-year-old Cambridge man is facing a number of child pornography charges after an investigation by Waterloo regional police.

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service's Cybercrime Internet Child Exploitation Unit launched an investigation into alleged child pornography in July of this year.

According to a release, the investigation was prompted after complaints were sent to the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in January regarding a person possessing and uploading child pornography.

Waterloo regional police said they executed a search warrant at a Cambridge residence on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Friday. He is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, along with making child pornography.

The man was held for a bail hearing.