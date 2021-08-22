Cambridge 'lovebird' chickens go viral at microsanctuary

NORTH DUMFRIES -

Steve the rooster and Margaret the hen have become TikTok superstars.

The feathered duo has gone viral due to their adorable love story that has captured hearts around the world.

The two met at the Browns’ Micosanctuary in North Dumfries in February.

“He would go down to the basement and just dance for her and she just feel in love with him,” said microsanctuary founder Temara Brown. “Ever since they’ve just been inseparable.”

Steve first came to the sanctuary after being found abandoned at a park in London. Brown says this is a common problem, since roosters are banned in most urban centres like Cambridge.

She adds that she decided to share the love of Steve and Margaret on TikTok as a way to educate and advocate for chickens.

“If they have trust with you and you’ve built the relationship and have them socialized, they’re just like feather puppies,” said Brown. “I think people are finally seeing that and Steve’s doing a really good job.”

One of the most recent videos featuring the two lovebirds has racked up over 950,000 views in just days, and is on track for million with over 150,000 likes.

“I think a lot of people are jealous of Margaret because they want the kind of love that Steve gives her,” said Brown.

More information about Brown’s Microsanctuary can be found on their Facebook page.