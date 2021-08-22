Cambridge 'lovebird' chickens go viral at microsanctuary

Crisis in Afghanistan exacerbated by food shortages, need for UN aid

Even before the U.S. troop withdrawal, Afghanistan was experiencing a dire food shortage due to drought, the COVID-19 pandemic and decades of conflict. Now, aid groups say the situation is even more difficult with support from the United Nations struggling to reach certain regions amid Taliban rule.

Moving inland, storm Henri drenches Northeast U.S.

Storm Henri crawled over the Northeast U.S. on Sunday night, continuing to unleash downpours over a region already saturated by heavy rain that swamped roads, closed bridges and left people stranded in their vehicles, and winds that knocked out power to over 130,000 homes.

