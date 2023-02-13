Cambridge looks to boost public art inventory with commission of anniversary piece
The City of Cambridge is looking to bolster its inventory of public art with the commission of a unique piece of art to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the city.
This comes from a report heading to the budget and audit committee on Thursday, which looks to allocate $250,000 from the current balance in the public art reserve fund of $305,866.
An annual contribution of $25,000 is provided from the capital works reserve fund to the public art reserve fund, as well as one per cent of applicable civic capital projects.
“The City of Cambridge has a limited inventory of public art in comparison to other municipalities of similar size and capacity,” the report reads. “The 50th anniversary represents a strategic opportunity to advance public art in our community and provide a legacy piece to commemorate this historic event.”
The city said public art makes a significant positive contribution to society and its quality of life, that public art adds value to the cultural, aesthetic and economic vitality of a community and that public art should be accessible to all.
“The 50th anniversary provides an opportunity to introduce a new piece of public art to the city’s inventory. Given that there is sufficient budget within the existing public art reserve fund, the committee feels this is an opportune time to provide the residents of Cambridge with a legacy piece to mark this event,” the report reads.
According to the report, the ongoing operating costs associated with maintaining the public art will be included in the 2024 operating budget once the impact is known.
The costs are dependent on the final design, may include hydro and horticultural costs and cleanup if the piece is vandalized or damaged by debris.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
RECIPES
RECIPES | Galentine's Day treats your pals will love
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
U.S. shoots down 4 flying objects: What we know about the locations
The United States has shot down four mostly unidentified flying objects, including one in Canada, in just over a week. Here is what we know about where these four objects were shot down.
Russian ambassador claims Canada a 'very dangerous country' to visit
Russia's ambassador in Ottawa claims Canada is unsafe for his compatriots to visit. 'Canada today is a very dangerous country for Russian citizens,' Oleg Stepanov said in a Russian-language interview last Friday.
2 people rescued from debris after east Ottawa explosion
Officials say everyone is accounted for after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site Monday morning.
Russian system 'Oculus' to scan internet for undesired content and dissent
Russia has launched a system that will scan the internet for illegal content, making it easier for authorities to detect unsanctioned protests, anti-war dissent and 'LGBT propaganda,' officials said on Monday.
Plane believed to be searching Lake Huron for downed UFO most followed at one point on flight-tracking website
A global flight-tracking website says a plane believed to be searching for the debris of an unidentified object shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday was the most-tracked flight worldwide at one point Monday.
BREAKING | John Tory will remain as mayor for Wednesday's budget deliberations, budget chief says
John Tory has committed to remaining mayor through Wednesday’s budget deliberations at city hall, according to budget Chief Gary Crawford.
New study shows nearly half of all insolvencies last year were filed by millennials
Around half of all insolvencies filed in 2022 were by millennials, despite only accounting for less than 27 per cent of the Canadian population aged 18 and older, according to a new study.
Most Canadians don't support latest planned MAID expansion, survey finds
The majority of Canadians do not support the latest expansion that has been planned for medical assistance in dying in Canada, one which would open it up as an option for those with mental illnesses as a sole condition.
London
-
'Why do you conduct RIDE programs during the day? This is why': 61-year-old man facing impaired driving charges
A 61-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly drove intoxicated and with open liquor in the vehicle over the weekend.
-
Woman arrested following attempted arson in east London
A London woman is facing charges after allegedly threatening to damage property and trying to set a fire in the city’s east end.
-
WestJet announces summertime route between Edmonton and London
WestJet announced a multitude of new American and domestic routes on Monday, and one of them will fly between the Oil Capital of Canada and the Forest City.
Windsor
-
Flair Airlines adding direct flights between Windsor and Vancouver
Flair Airlines announced new service between Windsor, Ont. and Vancouver on Monday.
-
Moving objects in the sky seen over Windsor-Essex. Here’s what they could be
A string of moving bright lights in the sky was seen over Windsor-Essex Sunday evening by several CTV News viewers.
-
Over 400 workers strike at Highbury Canco in Leamington after failed contract talks over wages
Highbury Canco employees in Leamington are on the picket line Monday, beginning strike action after rejecting a final offer from the company.
Barrie
-
High-profile law firm to defend Con-Drain Group in Barrie, Ont. crash case
The criminal case against a construction company accused of failing to properly secure a site in Barrie, Ont., where six young adults died last summer, began Monday.
-
Bradford man charged with speeding 150km/h in 60 zone, police say
A driver faces a 30-day licence suspension after being charged with stunt driving in Bradford.
-
Boy, 16, facing serious charges in New Year's Day crash in Barrie
A 16-year-old driver faces multiple charges in connection with a crash in Barrie on New Year's Day that seriously injured several teenagers.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury mayor proposes taking a $36K pay cut
Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre wants to turn back the clock to 2016 when it comes to his salary as mayor.
-
Four northern residents charged with drug trafficking
North Bay police have seized more than $10,000 in narcotics and charged three local people and one man from Temagami with drug trafficking and weapons-related offences.
-
UFO shot down by the U.S. near Manitoulin Island
Another flying object has been shot down by the U.S. military near Canadian airspace on Sunday.
Ottawa
-
2 people rescued from debris after east Ottawa explosion
Officials say everyone is accounted for after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site Monday morning.
-
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
-
Quebec police investigating fires at Jewish summer camp near Ottawa as possible hate crime
A pair of fires at a Jewish summer camp northwest of Ottawa are being investigated as criminal, police said Monday, and a hate crime cannot be ruled out.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | John Tory will remain as mayor for Wednesday's budget deliberations, budget chief says
John Tory has committed to remaining mayor through Wednesday’s budget deliberations at city hall, according to budget Chief Gary Crawford.
-
This Toronto woman suffered a brain injury and forgot everything — including her family
In October, Toronto mother Nesh Pillay suffered a traumatic brain injury and forgot everything – including her family. Now, with the help of her family, she’s sharing her recovery to thousands of followers on TikTok and finding humour in the process.
-
Health Canada issues recall for certain frozen fries sold in Ontario
Health Canada is issuing a recall for a brand of frozen fries sold in Ontario.
Montreal
-
Former international relations minister Nadine Girault has died, Quebec premier announces
Former Quebec Minister of International Relations and Francophonie Nadine Girault has died at the age of 63, Premier Francois Legault announced Monday morning.
-
Inquest begins into 2020 kidnapping and killing of two Quebec sisters by their father
A public inquest into the events surrounding the 2020 killing of two young Quebec girls by their father begins today. Quebec's public security minister ordered the inquest last year after an episode of the Radio-Canada investigative program "Enquete" alleged provincial police made errors in the search for the missing girls and presented new evidence that had not been part of a coroner's investigation into their deaths.
-
Wrestler, council chief and Mohawk activist Billy Two Rivers has died at 87
Wrestler, council chief, activist and storyteller Billy Two Rivers has died in his home community of Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore. The Kanien'keha:ka (Mohawk) elder was 87 years old.
Atlantic
-
Some students dismissed early, Halifax parking ban to be enforced as nor'easter heads for N.S.
A developing nor'easter is already affecting travel in Nova Scotia and has prompted some schools to dismiss students early.
-
Halifax man to fly to Turkiye after earthquake to join brothers searching for sister
The oldest brother of a Canadian woman missing since an earthquake struck Turkiye is trying to rent equipment and join his two siblings in a desperate search for their sister.
-
Halifax drug dealer contradicts testimony of former medical student accused of murder
The Crown and defence closed their cases today in the trial of a former Dalhousie University medical student accused of killing another student during a drug deal.
Winnipeg
-
Justice minister orders appeal for Manitoba man behind bars for two decades in murder case
A Manitoba man behind bars for more than two decades is getting another chance at overturning his murder conviction.
-
Hearing underway over Manitoba premier's failure to disclose $31.2M in property sales
Lawyers for Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont are telling a judge Premier Heather Stefanson should be fined and suspended for violating conflict of interest laws.
-
Manitoba clinics can get extra pay for staying open longer under new plan
The Manitoba government is offering doctors a new financial incentive for extending hours at family and pediatric clinics.
Calgary
-
Alberta invests $15M to train international nurses to aid health-care system
The Alberta government says more than 600 new seats will be created in nurse bridging programs at three post secondary institutions to transition internationally educated nurses into the province's health-care system.
-
Calgary woman shot by police during erratic driving investigation east of city
A police response east of Calgary ended Sunday afternoon with an officer shooting a female driver.
-
Death at Banff's Polar Circus Ice Climb deemed accidental: RCMP
A body was removed by helicopter from a popular ice climbing area in Banff National Park following a death that RCMP say was accidental.
Edmonton
-
14 stolen vehicles bound for overseas seized in Edmonton and Montreal, 5 men charged
Fourteen 'high-end' vehicles stolen over the past few months were recovered from shipping containers in Edmonton and Montreal, local police announced on Monday.
-
WestJet reviving direct Edmonton routes killed during pandemic, launching flights to Minneapolis and Seattle
WestJet is adding flights from Edmonton to Minneapolis and Seattle, as well as new Canadian routes and reviving other domestic trips that were killed during the pandemic.
-
Alberta invests $15M to train international nurses to aid health-care system
The Alberta government says more than 600 new seats will be created in nurse bridging programs at three post secondary institutions to transition internationally educated nurses into the province's health-care system.
Vancouver
-
250 free trees up for grabs as Vancouver looks to expand urban forest, address canopy inequality
Vancouver’s park board is giving away 250 trees in a city-wide effort to grow the city’s urban forest.
-
Suspicious death in B.C. home ruled a homicide: RCMP
Mounties have confirmed that a suspicious death in the northern part of the province earlier this month has been deemed a homicide.
-
3 speeding drivers ticketed, vehicles impounded within 4 day period: Abbotsford police
Speeding drivers have been keeping police busy in Abbotsford, where at least three vehicles have been impounded in less than a week.