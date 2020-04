KITCHENER -- The Mill Race Archway in Cambridge is now just a pile of rubble.

A truck was involved in a collision around 7 a.m. Monday and then hit the stone structure.

Cambridge mayor Kathryn McGarry says the archway was built in 1974 following a major flood.

The stones, however, date back to 1847.

McGarry says the stones will be cleaned and stored until the archway can be rebuilt.