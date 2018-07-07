

CTV Kitchener





The 21st annual Hespeler Village Music Festival was held on Saturday at Forbes Park in Cambridge.

The event is a community celebration that offers food, live music, entertainment and fun for the whole family.

“During the first half of the day we have children’s music and activites for the kids,” says Dave Olesen, chair of the Hespeler Village Music Festival.

“In the afternoon we switch over to adult programs, and we go right through until 10 p.m,” Olesen adds.

This is Olesen’s second year running the festival, after he took over from Larry Turner who ran the event for 19 years.

Richard Maltby, who brought his family to the festival, says it’s a great way to spend the day.

“We just want to check out the festivities and get out of the house,” Maltby says. “It’s been so hot the past couple of weekends; we’ve barely been able to do anything.”

The kid’s events are what Stephanie Tavares looks forward to.

“There are clowns, music and a bouncy castle,” says Tavares, who brought her daughter, Laura to the event.

The festival also offers a splash pad, jugglers, a soapbox derby, and a photo booth.