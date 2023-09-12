Cambridge hospital cancels 17 surgeries due to discoloured tools

Cambridge Memorial Hospital says it cancelled 17 surgeries Tuesday after the technicians who disinfect, sterilize and reprocess its surgical instruments noticed a discolouration on the tools.

Stephanie Pearsall, vice president of clinical services and chief nursing executive at the hospital, says there’s no chance any discoloured instruments were used in surgery and an external party has been brought in to investigate the cause.

“As soon as we noticed it [the discolouration], we removed the instruments. They did not go into the operating room,” Pearsall said.

Pearsall said the discolouration may have been caused by water, steam, or detergent used during reprocessing, but the source has not been identified yet.

In the meantime, the hospital said it has brought in an external vendor who will handle reprocessing to ensure no further disruptions to surgeries.

“We apologize for the significant inconvenience we caused patients today and will work with the surgeons’ offices to reschedule their care in a timely manner,” Pearsall said.