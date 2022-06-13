Cambridge homeowner says driveway repaved without permission
A Cambridge woman said she arrived home Saturday, and to her surprise, a crew was paving her driveway.
It was done, she told CTV News, without her consent.
"Our driveway was a gravel driveway, country and rustic," said Tammie Corrigan. "Not the prettiest, but it was ours."
She explained that a man knocked on her door Friday night and offered a discounted rate to pave her driveway.
"We talked about the reason why we did not want to have it done. He talked about the reasons why we should have it done."
Corrigan said she then declined to go ahead with repaving.
"At the end of the conversation [he said]: 'I'll call you next week when we're ready to do this.' And my words were: 'We'll call you if we decide to do this."
When Corrigan came home Saturday morning, she said a crew was doing the work and they were more than halfway done her driveway.
"Without our consent, without our want, without an agreement, without a contract," she added. "It was very disturbing for us."
Corrigan claims the man offered to pave the rest of the driveway and give her $500 off of the $7,500 bill.
"We're not intending to pay him for any of the work that we did not ask for," she said.
CTV News reached out to the company, Unique Paving & Masonry, and spoke to an employee.
They said it "was a misunderstanding and they plan to make things right by restoring the driveway to the way it was at no cost."
When asked why the work was done in the first place, the employee said: "There was a verbal agreement. We don't just turn up and do this randomly."
No further information was provided and CTV News did not get a response when an interview or statement was requested.
Ari Goldkind, a criminal lawyer with no connection to the incident, said Corrigan shouldn't have to pay for the repaving.
"If there's no contract, verbal or otherwise, particularly in writing, particularly with a down payment, particularly with a written, clear, detailed estimate, if I’m the homeowner, I don't pay one red cent," he said.
He also advised homeowners to do their due diligence when considering doing business with a new company.
"Google them. Is there a website? Are there Google reviews? Are there Facebook reviews? Is there an actual physical office?"
Corrigan hopes her experience will be a warning to others.
"Don't let anyone knock on your door to sell you something without taking the time to talk to your neighbours [and] family. Don't get taken advantage of," she said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended Wednesday
The federal government will announce tomorrow that vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources have told CTV News.
Ontario boy who went missing found dead in river, police say
An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home Sunday afternoon. Ontario Provincial Police said they found the boy's body in the Scugog River, near Lindsay, Ont. around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Air Canada flight cancellation forces siblings to say goodbye to dying father over phone
A brother and sister rushing home to see their father before he passed away in N.S. were forced to say goodbye over the phone because their Air Canada flight through Toronto Pearson International Airport was cancelled last week.
Alek Minassian sentenced to life in jail with no parole for 25 years in Toronto van attack
Grief, anger and a sense of profound loss filled a Toronto courtroom Monday as a mass murderer responsible for the deadliest attack in the city's history was sentenced to life behind bars.
Alberta to end pandemic rules including mandatory isolation
All remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions in Alberta will be lifted Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., including mandatory isolation requirements.
How early do you need to arrive for a departing flight? The latest on delays at Toronto Pearson
Cancelled flights and hours-long waits at security and customs have become an all too common occurrence for many travellers trying to navigate Pearson International Airport in recent months.
LGBTQ2S+ community angered by Australian newspaper accused of trying to out Rebel Wilson
Actress Rebel Wilson revealed her relationship with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma in a photo, calling her a 'Disney princess' last week, but a day later, an Australian newspaper posted a column stating that they had initially contacted Wilson about her sexuality, sparking wide condemnation from the LGBTQ2S+ community.
'Unacceptable': Canada says it was wrong to send official to reception at Russian Embassy
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says it was 'unacceptable' that a Canadian representative attended an event hosted at the Russian Embassy, and has vowed it won't happen again.
Canada should send Russian diplomats home, Ukrainian MP says
A Ukrainian member of parliament says Russian diplomats in Canada should be sent home. Her remarks come as Global Affairs Canada fields backlash after an official attended a Russia Day party at the Russian Embassy in Ottawa. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly slammed the attendance.
London
-
'The risk to the community is very low': London sees first case of monkeypox
The first case of monkeypox in the region has been identified, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit.
-
Charge laid after $6,000 in damages to 'Holy Roller'
A London, Ont. man has been charged after the newly-restored Holy Roller sustained $6,000 in damages over the weekend.
-
Police searching for suspect following weekend standoff in south London
London police are asking for the public's help in locating a London man wanted on numerous charges following a weapons investigation that culminated in a 12-hour-long standoff over the weekend, according to police.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent housing prices may drop by 20 per cent by the end of 2023: report
The average price of a home in Ontario could fall 18 per cent from its peak by the end of 2023, according to a new report by Desjardins.
-
Windsor city council votes to replace outdoor skating rink downtown
Windsor city council voted to retire the skating rink at Charles Clark Square and instead build a new downtown rink during Monday night’s council meeting.
-
Municipality of Chatham-Kent seeking 350 workers to fill poll positions
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is looking to fill about 350 positions for this year’s municipal election.
Barrie
-
Extensive search for missing canoeist in Tiny Township
Police conducted an extensive air and water search in Tiny Township for a missing canoeist.
-
Ontario boy who went missing found dead in river, police say
An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home Sunday afternoon. Ontario Provincial Police said they found the boy's body in the Scugog River, near Lindsay, Ont. around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
-
Interest rate spike hits Simcoe Muskoka homeowners hard
Many Simcoe Muskoka residents are struggling to get by with the rising cost of living.
Northern Ontario
-
Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended Wednesday
The federal government will announce tomorrow that vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources have told CTV News.
-
Ontario boy who went missing found dead in river, police say
An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home Sunday afternoon. Ontario Provincial Police said they found the boy's body in the Scugog River, near Lindsay, Ont. around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
-
Sault shooting: Man accused of firing rifle at victim, missing
Sault police say 15 people were detained in connection to a shooting in 'The P Patch' on the weekend, but one man is facing a list of charges.
Ottawa
-
Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended Wednesday
The federal government will announce tomorrow that vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources have told CTV News.
-
Lack of doctors pushing parents to ER, despite calls from CHEO
Parents of young children say they would avoid going to the emergency room if they could get an appointment with a doctor in a timely fashion.
-
Two Sikh rally organizers say they were wrongly arrested amid Parliament bomb scare
Two organizers of a Sikh event set to take place on Parliament Hill Saturday say they were arrested and released after being wrongfully identified in connection to a bomb threat in the area.
Toronto
-
Air Canada flight cancellation forces siblings to say goodbye to dying father over phone
A brother and sister rushing home to see their father before he passed away in N.S. were forced to say goodbye over the phone because their Air Canada flight through Toronto Pearson International Airport was cancelled last week.
-
Ontario boy who went missing found dead in river, police say
An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home Sunday afternoon. Ontario Provincial Police said they found the boy's body in the Scugog River, near Lindsay, Ont. around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
-
Alek Minassian sentenced to life in jail with no parole for 25 years in Toronto van attack
Grief, anger and a sense of profound loss filled a Toronto courtroom Monday as a mass murderer responsible for the deadliest attack in the city's history was sentenced to life behind bars.
Montreal
-
Four years after her baby died in a parked car, Montreal mother has a message
It's been almost four years since Anaīs Perlot got the call that shattered her life, and it's taken all this time for her to consider speaking publicly about it. But she hopes that doing so will save another baby from dying the same way her son did.
-
'It's been too long': Quebec man recounts trying to save boy in backyard pool
Joe Pereira was watching TV at his home in Repentigny, Que. Sunday afternoon when his wife came inside telling him a neighbour two doors down from them was screaming for help after her five-year-old son had fallen in her pool.
-
'Unacceptable': Yearbooks at Montreal-area school recalled after racist entry
A West Island high school confiscated over 900 yearbooks after a student snuck racist language into his biography.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Paramedics who responded to Portapique offer dramatic testimony
Nova Scotia paramedic Melanie Lowe struggled to maintain her composure Monday as she described the night two years ago when four children climbed into her ambulance and described how their parents had just been shot to death.
-
Cassidy Bernard's ex-boyfriend pleads guilty to manslaughter in her death
The ex-boyfriend of Cassidy Bernard has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in her death. Dwight Austin Isadore had initially been charged with second-degree murder, but the Crown accepted a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter Monday in Port Hawkesbury Supreme Court.
-
Air Canada flight cancellation forces siblings to say goodbye to dying father over phone
A brother and sister rushing home to see their father before he passed away in N.S. were forced to say goodbye over the phone because their Air Canada flight through Toronto Pearson International Airport was cancelled last week.
Winnipeg
-
Ebb and Flow family seeking answers after grandmother found dead in field near Winnipeg
The family of a mother and grandmother from Ebb and Flow First Nation, who was living with mobility issues and had been frequenting downtown Winnipeg homeless shelters, wants to know how she ended up dead in a field north of the city.
-
Thunderstorm, rain prompts overland flood watch in Manitoba
Forecasted thunderstorms and rain on its way to parts of Manitoba have prompted the province to issue a flood watch.
-
Kayaker finds human remains on the banks of Lake Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a kayaker discovered human remains in the Grand Marais area over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Calgary declares state of local emergency as part of flood preparedness
With heavy rains expected and flooding possible, a state of local emergency has been declared in Calgary and will be in place for 14 days, Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced Monday.
-
'Unprecedented' virulent avian influenza wave appears to be fading in Alberta
The wave of highly pathogenic avian influenza that caused unusually severe illness in wild birds and lead to the deaths of roughly 950,000 domestic poultry in Alberta appears to have eased.
-
Weight of pandemic restrictions still heavy on Alberta's fitness industry
Even though the last of Alberta's remaining COVID-19 public health measures will be removed on Wednesday, some gym and fitness operators are straining to find creative ways to encourage clients to return to in-class workouts.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to end pandemic rules including mandatory isolation
All remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions in Alberta will be lifted Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., including mandatory isolation requirements.
-
Alta. psychologist Dr. Jody Carrington sanctioned for 'blurred professional lines' with client
Well-known Alberta psychologist Dr. Jody Carrington has been reprimanded by her professional college after pleading guilty to several allegations of misconduct.
-
5 injured in crash, alcohol and speed possible factors: Edmonton police
Three men were rushed to hospital with serious injuries Monday afternoon after police said the pickup they were in was involved in a t-bone crash with a minivan in central Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
'We'll keep doing this': B.C. group behind highway blockades vows more to come
A Metro Vancouver tunnel and a bridge were blocked by protesters during Monday's morning commute, leading to several arrests. But the group behind the demonstrations says more are being planned.
-
Lithium ion batteries 'number one' cause of fire-related deaths in Vancouver, officials say
Fires caused by lithium ion batteries have claimed the lives of five people in Vancouver so far this year, according to officials.
-
Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended Wednesday
The federal government will announce tomorrow that vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources have told CTV News.