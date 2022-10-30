Cambridge home invasion under investigation

Waterloo regional police are looking into a home invasion in Cambridge they say resulted in injuries.

Officers received a report of an injured person around 7:20 a.m. on Sunday at a business on Hespeler Road.

Police say he suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a home invasion that happened on Avenue Road.

The incident is believed to be targeted.

Anyone with information about the alleged home invasion is asked to contact theWaterloo Regional Police Service.