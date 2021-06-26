KITCHENER -- The effort to get more vaccines into arms is ramping up in Waterloo Region.

Health officials administered over 850 doses Friday at a midnight clinic in Cambridge.

“What else are you going to do on a Friday night?” asked Stephen Mackie, who received his second vaccine. “Just happy to be here, get my shot, get this over with and move on with life.”

There was music, selfie stations and even giveaways.

“There’s even a guy outside doing magic tricks, it’s a lot of fun,” said Sylvia Veldman.

Dubbed ‘Every Dose Counts,’ the Pinebush vaccine clinic extended its hours from 8 p.m. until midnight.

“When the news went out on social media our appointments booked up in about an hour,” said clinic manager Lisa Anstey.

More appointments were added and those too were snapped up.

“My daughter and I saw the openings for tonight and w hopped on real quick, logged in and we raced here,” said Veldman. “I’m getting my second dose. I’m thrilled.”

The clinic set a new record with more than 3,400 appointments in a day.

What a great success last night at Cambridge Pinebush clinic! ��Over 850 doses were administered during the extended hours, for a total of 3,400+ doses in arms on Friday! �� pic.twitter.com/PxtsnZzwii — Region of Waterloo (@RegionWaterloo) June 26, 2021

The majority of people who stopped in received their second shot, leaving excited that were one step closer to a return of normal life.

“I live with my 90-year-old grandma, so this is a very big moment for me and my family,” said Amelia Grant.

“This will seal the deal,” said Stephan Mackie. “I’ve got a grandchild coming soon. Just happy to get this over with.”

As Waterloo Region battles the Delta variant, more clinics like ‘Every Dose Counts’ are planned.

The province is also sending more mobile teams that will be set up in the community.

On Tuesday, clinics will be held at Ryerson Public School in Cambridge and Forest Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener.

Shots will also be administered the following week at St. Mary’s High School and Resurrection Catholic Secondary School in Kitchener.

Appointments can be booked through the Region of Waterloo’s website.