Cambridge Hindu community distributing winter care packages for the less fortunate

With the official first day of winter next week and the worst of the artic weather yet to come, members of the Cambridge Hindu community are spending their time and money to help those fighting the cold.

In doing so, 200 winter care packages are being put together by around 20 young people at the Radha Krishna Mandir and Cultural Centre (RKMCC) in Cambridge.

“Canadian winter is not particularly warm and it’s tough to be outside,” said Prakash Narine, outreach coordinator with RKMCC.

The care packages include essentials, such as hats, gloves, food and toiletries, and are heading to those staying at Oneroof Youth Services, Better Tent City and the Bridges Shelter.

“We know how we feel when we go outside how cold it is. We have these items like hats and gloves, but they don’t,” Yashmita Narine, RKMCC outreach group member. “It’s important that these people have access to the same things that we do.”

Adding: “Hopefully we can put a smile on their face and know that somebody cares about their situation and wants to help them.”

Moe Vidotto, kitchen manager with the Bridges Shelter in Cambridge, said the facility has taken in around 60 people along with 20 in overflow and another 10 in COVID isolation.

“They’ve been fabulous,” said Vidotto. “Having someone support us this way is overwhelming.”

The shelter is expecting 80 care packages from RKMCC, each carrying about 30 items.

More than $10,000 has been raised by the youth group to make everything possible.

“I like to help in any way that I can. It feels good,” said Radha Jhappan, RKMCC outreach group member.