Cambridge high school wins ninth straight WCSSAA title

The Jacob Hespeler Secondary School hawks have soared to their ninth straight senior boy's football Waterloo County Secondary School Athletic Association (WCSSAA) win.

On Friday, the Cambridge high school team left everything on the field in their dominating victory over the Grand River Collegiate Institute to claim the Waterloo county championship title.

"In practice, we have five key morals. Everyone studied those, we stuck by them for the whole season, and it got us through,” said Quinten Springer, running back for the Hawks.

The Hawks were the first team to find the end zone, taking an early lead that carried them to a 34-14 victory.

Up next for the hawks is a game against the champion from Blue Water Region for a chance to advance to

Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA).

That game happens Thursday when the hawks will once again have home field advantage.