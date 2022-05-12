Cambridge high school placed in hold and secure after alleged assault

Galt Collegiate Institute was placed in hold and secure Thursday.

At 11:12 a.m., Waterloo Regional District School Board tweeted the school was in hold and secure. Fifteen minutes later, the board tweeted the hold and secure had been lifted.

In an email to CTV News, Waterloo regional police said officers were called to Galt Collegiate Institute for an assault on school grounds.

As of 4 p.m., police had not provided any other details.