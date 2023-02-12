Cambridge hair empowerment workshop teaches maintenance and self-love

Participants were encouraged to get back in touch with their roots at a hair positivity seminar in Cambridge Sunday.

The Natural Hair and Empowerment Workshop was held at the Kinbridge Community Association and run by Rhythm and Blues Cambridge in partnership with Beauty Club Outlet.

“We are empowering and educating people with natural and textured hair,” one of the organizers Naomi Adams said. “[We are] just trying to infuse love and knowledge about the history of natural hair, how to take care of your natural hair, and also how to fight against the discrimination that you face when you go out in the world with these hair textures.”

Over 150 participants of all ages and ethnicities attended the free, hands-on workshop and had the opportunity to learn different styling techniques.

“Young girls, especially young Black girls, experience the fires and darts of racism and sexism. When you put those two things together, there’s so many things attacking your identity from really young,” Adams said. “We’re talking about pain and hurt and bullying but it has real life translations as you get older. So we really want young Black girls and all young girls to love themselves and hold strong in who they are and what their hair is and the beauty it holds so they can feel confident.”

Adams is also the owner of Beauty Club Outlet and said more workshops like these are needed the future.

“We sold 158 [tickets] in three days and we had to lock it off. We had 85 people on our waitlist so there’s a huge need. I really think this is something that can be very integral to the K-W and Cambridge community.”

Attendees participating in the styling portion of the Natural Hair and Empowerment Workshop on Feb. 12. (Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener)

SELF-LOVE AND HEALING

The event featured three different workshops, including one focusing on wash-day, another on braiding and twisting, and a self-love seminar led by registered psychotherapist, Nicole Faulknor.

Faulknor allowed attendees to speak about their own experiences with their hair journeys. Eleven-year-old Abby was among those who shared her story, explaining she was bullied in school because her hair didn’t look like many of her peers. Though there were tears and hesitation while recalling the painful memory, Abby left the workshop with a big smile on her face.

“I thought it was nice to have an open discussion,” Abby said. “It’s definitely really hard, but when you hear that other people are going through it, it’s easier to understand.”

A ‘self love and healing’ room was also available for youth attending the seminar to speak with Faulknor one-on-one about any struggles or frustrations they have about their hair identity.

“It’s important for someone to listen to the youth and to have somebody to speak to them in a space that feels safe,” said Krysanne Maclean, project director of Rhythm and Blues Cambridge.

An instructor demonstrating how to care for hair on 'wash-day' during the Natural Hair and Empowerment Workshop on Feb. 12. (Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener)

‘IT IS OKAY TO BE WHO YOU ARE’

For anyone interested in learning how to maintain and love their natural hair, Adams said there will be similar events in the future, but in the meantime, she has another option.

“At our Beauty Club Outlet store we sell products for wavy, curly, and afro-textured hair and we help choose the best products for you,” she said. “So if you need help with your hair we are in Cambridge and we can help you with products and advice.”

Maclean said she hopes the event made an impact on attendees and everyone should remember: “You’re beautiful, you’re great, you’re unique. Every part of you is yourself so love yourself. It is okay to be who you are.”