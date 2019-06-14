

CTV Kitchener





Several major construction projects throughout Cambridge are causing delays on the roads and in the streets.

One project on King Street East has taken over half of the street, including what used to be parking spaces for customers.

That project started in April.

Businesses in the area say that not having that parking has been one of the biggest setbacks. Some in the area are lucky enough to have spots at the back of their stores, saying that’s what has kept customers coming in.

Most businesses say that sales have declined slightly since the project began. Mr. Sub was recently taken over by new owners. They say they didn’t know what they were getting into when they set up shop.

“When we took over the store, we didn’t know about the construction until after we took it over and then they said that there was construction going on,” explains manager Natasha Potter.

She says the store also relies on business from the Canada Day parade which normally goes down King Street East but will be detoured this year.