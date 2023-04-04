Cambridge goalie set to make NHL debut Tuesday night
A goalie from Cambridge, Ont. is set to make his NHL debut Tuesday night with the Columbus Blue Jackets as they face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Columbus Blue Jackets organization said during a media conference that Cambridge native Jet Greaves,22, will be starting in net.
The team’s head coach stated that Greaves has been working hard.
“He’s earned it, he’s played really well down there. He’s played a good stretch of hockey,” Brad Larsen said during a media conference.
Larsen added that he hadn’t planned on having Greaves start in net so close to his hometown, but that’s just how it worked out.
According to his NHL profile, Greaves played with the Cambridge Winter Hawks during the 2016/2017 season before moving to the Cambridge Hawks U19 AAA later in the season, and then to the Cambridge Redhawks for the 2017/2018 season.
He spent two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League team the Barrie Colts.
More recently, he has played with the Cleveland Monsters, a professional ice hockey team and part of the American Hockey League (AHL).
In a pre-game interview, Greaves said he was pretty excited about the game.
“Anytime I get to play hockey I’m a happy guy,” he said. “I think it’s really special to be able to play here, I think anytime I get the opportunity to come home and play in Canada and get the Canadian air it’s a little bit more special.”
Last year, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced the organization has signed Greaves to a three-year, entry level contract through the 2023-24 season.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
Former U.S. president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records arising from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter.
Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump?
Stormy Daniels featured prominently in a Manhattan grand jury's investigation of Donald Trump. The porn star said they had a sexual encounter in 2006, a year after he married his current wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician became U.S. president.
24 Sussex Drive closed as rodent carcasses fill the walls and attic: documents
After years of warnings that the prime minister's official residence was in 'critical condition,' documents show that a severe rodent problem played a role in the closure of 24 Sussex Drive.
Many Canadians can hold off on getting another COVID booster for now: NACI
The latest WHO guidelines say most low-risk, vaccinated and boosted people can hold off on getting another COVID-19 booster for now, and health officials in Canada agree.
Defamation case against 'Freedom Convoy' lawyer resolved outside court, firm says
A lobbying firm that filed a defamation lawsuit against a lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers during a public inquiry says the case has been resolved out of court.
What's happening with Canada's baby formula shortage and what parents should do
Canada's baby formula supply problems continue, leaving many parents and caregivers with questions - including what they should do.
'Pretty surreal': Vancouver Island man wins historic $55M lottery jackpot
A Vancouver Island man is $55 million richer after claiming a historic Lotto Max jackpot prize that was drawn more than a month ago.
Bill C-11: Here's where the government's online streaming legislation stands
The Liberals have spent years trying to pass online streaming legislation and now the current iteration, known as Bill C-11, is on the precipice of passing. Here's a comprehensive explainer outlining everything you need to know about how Bill C-11 got to this point, how the legislation has evolved over successive studies, and what may be ahead.
LIVE | Live updates as Donald Trump enters not guilty plea to 34 counts of falsifying business records
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in court in New York on Tuesday, a moment that would mark the first president ever to be charged with a crime.
London
-
Council pauses police board appointment for a revote— but will anything change?
A pre-emotive motion by Mayor Josh Morgan and a pair of councillors headed off one divisive debate — but has prompted another.
-
London police find ‘potentially hazardous materials’ at disturbance call
London police found ‘potentially hazardous materials and equipment’ inside a home on Commissioners Road Tuesday while making an arrest in a drug and weapons investigation.
-
Some CAMI plant workers in Ingersoll are struggling to make ends meet. Here’s why:
A program to help support CAMI workers during slow-downs is stalling, leaving some struggling to make ends meet and others stepping up to help.
Windsor
-
Kingsville man in Easter Bunny costume 'heartbroken' after police interaction at public park
A Kingsville man dressed up as the Easter Bunny is “miffed” about a recent interaction with police at a public park in Kingsville which outed him as “not the real Easter Bunny.”
-
Windsor mother fears daughter with learning disability is falling behind in school
A Windsor mother is calling on the school board to address her daughter’s learning disability.
-
WECHU still waiting on federal approval to open SafePoint
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit continues to wait for the required federal approval before opening the SafePoint Consumption and Treatment Services Site at 101 Wyandotte Street East.
Barrie
-
Barrie residents demand action against youths terrorizing their neighbourhood
Residents of a south-end Barrie neighbourhood claiming to be terrorized by a group of youths will attend a special meeting Tuesday at Barrie police headquarters to voice their concerns and demand action.
-
Trio arrested for forcing owner from vehicle during test drive and taking off
Three people accused of forcing a vehicle owner out of their car during a test drive and speeding away in Springwater Township face criminal charges.
-
Construction on Anne Street bridge in Barrie enters new phase
Crews are back working on the Anne Street bridge over Highway 400 in Barrie as construction enters a new phase.
Northern Ontario
-
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
Former U.S. president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records arising from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter.
-
Wanted federal offender known to frequent these Ontario cities
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 60-year-old man who is accused of breaching his statutory release.
-
A look at northern Ont.’s biggest spenders in last year’s municipal election
The deadline for candidates in last year’s municipal election to file financial statements has passed, giving voters an idea of how much political hopefuls spent on their race for office.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Here's when to expect 'potential ice storm conditions' in Ottawa
Environment Canada is calling for significant freezing rain and ice pellets in Ottawa and the region, with the weather agency forecasting "potential ice storm conditions."
-
Vote on $13M grant for proposed Ottawa airport hotel ends in tie; here's what happens next
A vote at the Finance and Corportate Services Committee on a $13 million tax grant for a proposed hotel at the Ottawa airport ended in a tie, meaning it will rise to council for consideration.
-
24 Sussex Drive closed as rodent carcasses fill the walls and attic: documents
After years of warnings that the prime minister's official residence was in 'critical condition,' documents show that a severe rodent problem played a role in the closure of 24 Sussex Drive.
Toronto
-
Toronto transit rider recalls 2021 subway attack, takes aim at TTC response
A Toronto transit rider is speaking out after suffering an alleged assault at St. Clair subway station in October 2021 in an effort to highlight what he's identified as a lack of accountability within the TTC's incident reporting mechanisms.
-
Toronto family set to be deported from Canada on Wednesday begs for clarity
The Tamayo family says they don’t know where they went wrong while applying for asylum status, and with their deportation scheduled for Wednesday, they fear they may never find out.
-
Ontario drivers who try to bypass snowplows on highways could face up to $1K fine
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
Montreal
-
Romanian family's dream of life in Canada ended tragically in waters off Akwesasne
A Romanian family who had hoped to build a life near Toronto with their two Canadian-born children saw their dreams end tragically in the frigid waters off Akwesasne, Que., after fleeing a deportation order.
-
Quebec calls on SAAQ to put the brakes on facial recognition project 'until further notice'
After the troubled launch of its new online portal, Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbualt is calling on the automobile insurance board to put the brakes on a facial recognition project.
-
Coroner launches public inquiries into fatal Old Montreal fire, police officer's death
The Chief Coroner of Quebec has agreed to launch public inquiries into the deaths of seven people who died in a fire in Old Montreal and the unrelated death of an on-duty provincial police officer.
Atlantic
-
Re-elected P.E.I. premier King promises to seek input from shrunken opposition
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's decision to go to the polls early paid off with a massive win for his Progressive Conservatives on Monday night.
-
Weather alerts issued in Maritimes ahead of icy Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for southern/central New Brunswick and a special weather statement for western/northern mainland Nova Scotia.
-
'It’s hard on the pocketbook': N.S. gas prices increase after interrupter clause invoked
Motorists in Nova Scotia are paying more at the pumps for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday after the province's Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause.
Winnipeg
-
Indigenous woman's body found in Winnipeg landfill: police
Winnipeg police say the body of an Indigenous mother of four has been found in a city landfill.
-
Health care dominates leaders forum in Manitoba ahead of fall election
Manitoba's three main party leaders promised more money for health care in their first debate leading up to the Oct. 3 provincial election.
-
Crash on icy road leaves Winnipeg man dead
A Winnipeg man is dead after both he and another driver lost control on the ice-covered surface of a Manitoba highway on Monday
Calgary
-
'How long do I have to live?' Stabbing victim recounts random attack, man charged
Shane Walsh had just finished an appointment in downtown Calgary early Monday afternoon when he says a man, whom he didn't know, ran at him from behind and stabbed him several times.
-
Alberta hiring 100 more police officers to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
-
Calgary police arrest suspects in Erlton CTrain stabbing
Calgary police took two people into custody on Tuesday after a stabbing at the Erlton LRT Station.
Edmonton
-
Woman rescued from Safeway ceiling after she lit 2 fires: EPS
A Safeway store on Whyte Avenue was evacuated on Tuesday morning after a person lit two small fires in the store's ceiling.
-
Longtime Edmonton comic store announces closure
A long-standing comic book and collectibles store in Edmonton is shutting down. The management of Wizard's Comics announced the end of a 25-year run on Monday.
-
Alberta summer gas prices likely won't surpass last year's $1.90 peak: expert
While gas prices surged to almost $1.90 per litre last summer in the Edmonton area, an industry expert thinks prices will likely remain lower this year as global oil prices stabilize.
Vancouver
-
SFU makes 'difficult' decision to end Canada's only NCAA football program
Canada's only NCAA varsity football program was discontinued Tuesday, according to an announcement from B.C.'s Simon Fraser University.
-
B.C. massage therapist banned from treating female patients
A massage therapist in B.C.'s Okanagan has been banned from treating female patients while the provincial regulator investigates a misconduct complaint.
-
Surrey nurse faces 28-day suspension for mistreating elderly, vulnerable patient: BCCNM
A B.C. nurse has been disciplined for mistreating an elderly patient in Surrey two Christmases ago.