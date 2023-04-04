Cambridge goalie makes NHL debut in Toronto

A goalie from Cambridge, Ont. made his NHL debut Tuesday night with the Columbus Blue Jackets facing off against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Columbus Blue Jackets organization said during a media conference that Cambridge native Jet Greaves, 22, will be starting in net.

The team’s head coach stated that Greaves has been working hard.

“He’s earned it, he’s played really well down there. He’s played a good stretch of hockey,” Brad Larsen said during a media conference.

Larsen added that he hadn’t planned on having Greaves start in net so close to his hometown, but that’s just how it worked out.

The Cambridge native would stop 46 shots in the game and set the Blue Jackets' record for the most saves in an NHL debut.

The Leafs ended up winning 4-2 with Greaves' parents in the stands.

"It's a dream come true for him," said Gerry Greaves, Jet's dad. "Ever since he was two years old he's wanted to play hockey. It's the best feeling possible."

According to his NHL profile, Greaves played with the Cambridge Winter Hawks during the 2016/2017 season before moving to the Cambridge Hawks U19 AAA later in the season, and then to the Cambridge Redhawks for the 2017/2018 season.

He spent two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League team the Barrie Colts.

More recently, he has played with the Cleveland Monsters, a professional ice hockey team and part of the American Hockey League (AHL).

In a pre-game interview, Greaves said he was pretty excited about the game.

“Anytime I get to play hockey I’m a happy guy,” he said. “I think it’s really special to be able to play here, I think anytime I get the opportunity to come home and play in Canada and get the Canadian air it’s a little bit more special.”

Last year, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced the organization has signed Greaves to a three-year, entry level contract through the 2023-24 season.