KITCHENER -- Alexis Card of Cambridge has made her mark in the golf world.

Card won the Drive, Chip, and Putt Competition for girls aged 7-9 at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia on Sunday.

“It went really well, I was really excited when I found out that I won. I put a lot of hard work into it and it was just really exciting to know it paid off,” said Card.

The competition is an initiative created by the Masters.

Those participating in the event qualified 18 months ago, but had to wait to compete after the 2020 version was postponed.

“Just to be here in the first place was an experience in itself, and everything else was a bonus. Just being out here watching all the kids compete was fun and exciting and to see Alexis come out on top was the cherry on top, it was pretty special,” said Aaron Card, Alexis’s dad.

Card’s home course is the Galt Country Club in Cambridge.

Card said one day she hopes to win the women’s amateur golf championship, but until then she is excited to continue to practice and get better learning from others, and making new friends.

It was also a one-two Canadian finish at the competition, with second place in the division going to Anna Wu from Victoria, B.C.