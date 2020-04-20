KITCHENER -- Petro-Canada is confirming a case of COVID-19 at one of its Cambridge gas stations.

The company says the affected employee worked at location at 300 St. Andrews Street.

According to a person identifying them as a manager there, the person's last shift on site was April 8.

The gas station has since been closed with the manager telling CTV that it has been thoroughly cleaned.

"In an effort to ensure that our guests and our own teams remain safe as we manage through COVID-19 together, we have temporarily closed this site," a notice posted at the store reads in part.

A sign at the gas station says it expects to reopen on Thursday.