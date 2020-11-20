KITCHENER -- A virtual NDP meeting with the goal of changing the long-term care system in Ontario featured some frontline workers from Cambridge.

Personal support workers joined Waterloo Region NDP MPP’s Catherine Fife and Laura Mae Lindo to explain some issues they’re facing.

“We don’t get readily supported,” said Yasmin Vanos. “You have so much support in a nursing home, but when you’re going into someone’s home, we’re in there solo.”

The NDP says if they form government in 2022 they would overhaul the system to end wait times, deliver more consistent care, and support seniors wanting to live in their own homes longer.

The party is also pledging to make all home care and long-term care public and non-for-profit within eight years.