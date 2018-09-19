

CTV Kitchener





Summer donations have historically been problematic for local food banks.

In response, the Cambridge Self-Help Food Bank has kicked off its Fall Harvest Food Drive.

The plan is to bring a vehicle to grocery stores for its ‘Stuff a Van’ initiative.

Over 1,600 families are directly supported every month.

The Cambridge Food Bank supports another 26 community organizations as well.

The Fall Harvest Food Drive runs from Sept. 19 until Oct. 19.