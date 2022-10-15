Cambridge firefighters open up station for fire prevention week

Firefighters were busy in Cambridge on Saturday, not at the scene of an emergency, but giving an inside look at the life of a firefighter.

On Saturday, an open house was held at fire station one on Bishop Street as crews put on several demonstrations, including lessons on kitchen safety.

"We want to ensure that kids and their parents or caregivers leave with the message that they have to go home and test their smoke alarms,” said Brian Arnold, Cambridge fire chief. “Make sure they have one at every level, and they have a fire escape plan for their home, which gives them two ways out.”

Crews gave in-depth looks at the insides of the fire trucks and advised families on the best practices for fire safety.

The demonstrations capped off fire prevention week.