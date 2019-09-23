

Chase Banger and Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





The Cambridge fire department is now allowed to use Naloxone on patients suffering from overdoses.

A revision to a department directive was solidified earlier this week.

Before the revision, Cambridge firefighters had and knew how to use Naloxone, but it was only for firefighter use: when responding to an overdose, they had to wait until paramedics arrived to administer the life-saving drug.

Now, after the recent change, firefighters will be allowed to use it.

"This directive establishes a procedure for all employees regarding the use of narcan nasal spray on suspected opioid overdose patients," the document reads.

It then outlines treatment procedures: administering up to two doses of naloxone, ten minutes apart, and continuing to monitor the patient for recurring symptoms.

Earlier this month, the Cambridge Professional Firefighters' Association told CTV that it was up to Cambridge city council to correct the issue.

President Chris Davidson said that overdoses made up for about 45 per cent of the firefighters' total call volume.