

CTV Kitchener





Cambridge Firefighters took to the water over the long weekend to sharpen their water rescue skills.

With several popular bodies of water in the area, they say it’s important to be prepared in case of an emergency.

“We have in Cambridge two major waterways, the Speed River and the Grand River, we also have Puslinch Lake and Shades Mill that we sometime have to respond to,” Said Ken Talbot, a Captain with the Cambridge Fire Department.

Early in the year hypothermia is a main concern, because the temperature in the water doesn’t match the temperature on land.

“Once you get wet, you lose your body heat very quickly, especially if you’re out in the river and away from urban areas, it may be a long time before you get help,” said Talbot.

Cambridge Fire is reminding us to take precautions before going on the water.

Be sure to check weather conditions, let family or friends know your plans, travel in a group and bring safety equipment, like life jackets.