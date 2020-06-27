WATERLOO -- Another market in Waterloo Region has reopened after an extended closure due to COVID-19.

Saturday marked the first day in months customers could visit the Cambridge Farmers’ Market.

Entrances have been designated for the indoor and outdoor portions of the market, where in the past shoppers could go freely in between.

The outdoor market now has a capacity for 200 people at a time, while the indoor portion is limited to 32 at a time.

“Vendors are really quick, a lot of people are pre-ordering which is great, so they’re going in, getting their stuff, and heading out,” said Alex Aitken, manager of the Cambridge Farmers’ Market. “The lineup is about 20 minutes to get inside.”

Some of the other changes include no food sampling, electronic payment is encouraged when possible, no buskers or community groups, and no pets.